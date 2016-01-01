Overview

Dr. Stephane Corriveau, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, Holy Cross Germantown Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Corriveau works at Center for Endometriosis & Advanced Pelvic Surgery in Chevy Chase, MD with other offices in Fredericksburg, VA, Annapolis, MD, Easton, MD and Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.