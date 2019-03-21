Dr. Stephan Yacoubian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yacoubian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephan Yacoubian, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Mark Mikhael Inc.2625 W Alameda Ave Ste 116, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 841-3936
Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center501 S Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 843-5111TuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Stephan Yacoubian did knee replacement left knee 2014 then did 2 reverse shoulder replacement in 2016 they were done 4 months apart then 2018 he did my right knee replacement he is the best I have total movement especially in my shoulders I am a very active person at age 72 I waited to long to get the surgeries done dr office mgr Missy is the best and his Pa Vaz is the best also my health has improved since I had these surgeries due to Dr yacoubian
- Sports Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Spanish
- University of Connecticut
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- University Of California, Irvine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Yacoubian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yacoubian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yacoubian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yacoubian works at
Dr. Yacoubian speaks Armenian and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Yacoubian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yacoubian.
