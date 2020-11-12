Dr. Stephan Thome, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thome is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephan Thome, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stephan Thome, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Mankato, MN. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY ULM / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato and Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague.
Dr. Thome works at
Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato1025 Marsh St Fl 2, Mankato, MN 56001 Directions (507) 470-4182Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Mayo Clinic Health System - Fairmont800 Medical Center Dr Ste 490, Fairmont, MN 56031 Directions (507) 470-4172Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Mayo Clinic Health System - New Prague301 2nd St NE, New Prague, MN 56071 Directions (952) 213-4026Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
My husband sees Dr Thome and loves him.
About Dr. Stephan Thome, MD
- Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English, German
- Male
- 1023098480
- Mayo Clinic Hospital|Mayo Medical School
- Mayo Clin|Mayo Clinic-Rochester|Noble's Hosp|Oxford John Radcliffe Hosp|Royal United Hosp|Treliske Hosp
- Ulm U
- UNIVERSITY ULM / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato
- Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague
Dr. Thome has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Lung Cancer and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thome on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thome speaks German.
