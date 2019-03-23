Dr. Quentzel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephan Quentzel, MD
Dr. Stephan Quentzel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York City, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
- 1 10 Union Sq E, New York City, NY 10003 Directions (212) 844-8602
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Dr. Quentzel is an encouraging coach and carefully listener. He is always pushing to make my life better. He is also a genius in the prescription of medicine and addition of supplements. My response under his care, after many years of struggle, has been life changing.
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Quentzel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Quentzel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quentzel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quentzel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quentzel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.