Overview

Dr. Stephan Myers, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.



Dr. Myers works at Tower Health Medical Group in Wyomissing, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.