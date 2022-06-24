Dr. Stephan Myers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephan Myers, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephan Myers, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.
Dr. Myers works at
Locations
-
1
Weight Loss Surgery and Wellness Center1220 Broadcasting Rd Ste 100, Wyomissing, PA 19610 Directions (484) 628-5673
-
2
Rps Weight Management Center2603 Keiser Blvd Ste 104, Wyomissing, PA 19610 Directions (484) 628-3150
Hospital Affiliations
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Myers?
Dr Myers performed my gastric bypass surgery in November 2008. I have lost 225 pounds and more importantly I have kept the weight off. I think that that explains it all.
About Dr. Stephan Myers, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1225045883
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Myers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Myers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Myers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Myers works at
Dr. Myers has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Myers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Myers speaks Italian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Myers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.