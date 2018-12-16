Dr. Stephan Lapointe, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lapointe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephan Lapointe, DPM
Overview
Dr. Stephan Lapointe, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Floyd Medical Center and Polk Medical Center.
Locations
Georgia Foot & Ankle Specialists1100 Martha Berry Blvd NE, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (706) 232-3888
Hospital Affiliations
- Floyd Medical Center
- Polk Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was previously going to a orthopedic doctor that I was referred to from the ER in Carrollton for a severe inverted ankle dislocation. The doctors their never took time to review anything! So after a long agonizing couple months of not getting better and being ignored with my concerns I decided a 2nd opinion is a good idea! Luckily I found Dr. LaPointe! He took the time and explained everything to me on my X-rays, and LISTENED! Very knowledgeable guy! I’m finally on the road to recovery!
About Dr. Stephan Lapointe, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1013006618
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lapointe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lapointe accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lapointe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lapointe has seen patients for Hammer Toe Repair, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lapointe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lapointe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lapointe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lapointe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lapointe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.