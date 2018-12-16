Overview

Dr. Stephan Lapointe, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Floyd Medical Center and Polk Medical Center.



Dr. Lapointe works at Georgia Foot & Ankle Specialists in Rome, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe Repair, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.