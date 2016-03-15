Overview

Dr. Stephan Lange, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Lange works at Neurology Surgery in Hartford, CT with other offices in Plainville, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.