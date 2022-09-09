Dr. Stephan Krotz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krotz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephan Krotz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephan Krotz, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Brown University / Alpert Medical School
Dr. Krotz works at
Locations
Inovi Fertility & Genetics Institute3773 Richmond Ave Ste 400, Houston, TX 77046 Directions (713) 401-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
From the first time my husband and I walked into the clinic, our minds full of questions and clinging to hope, the staff and DR. Krotz did their upmost to explain the services offered, answer our questions and treat us with such dignity and respect! Having already had 2 difficult pregnancies, the Dr and his staff made us feel like we were the only patients in the office. Not once did we feel rushed or taken for granted. So, now we are pregnant and I can only say that this entire experience from reception ladies, they were so patient, helpful,professional,sweet, phlebotomy, ultrasound to the Dr himself has been the pinnacle of professionalism! Thank you
About Dr. Stephan Krotz, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English, German and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Baylor University
- University of California at Davis
- Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krotz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krotz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krotz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krotz speaks German and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Krotz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krotz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krotz, there are benefits to both methods.