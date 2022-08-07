Dr. Stephan Kowalyk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kowalyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephan Kowalyk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephan Kowalyk, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital and Uniontown Hospital.
Dr. Kowalyk works at
Locations
-
1
Esoterix660 Pellis Rd Ste 202, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 832-3130
-
2
Westmoreland Obstetrics and Gynecology530 South St Ste G20, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 832-3130
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Frick Hospital
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
- Uniontown Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Answers questions , staff was okay. Dr helped me get diabetes under control. Knew what he was doing
About Dr. Stephan Kowalyk, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1457458168
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Cleveland Clin Foundation
- Cleveland Clin Foundation
- Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kowalyk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kowalyk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kowalyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kowalyk has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kowalyk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kowalyk. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kowalyk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kowalyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kowalyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.