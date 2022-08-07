Overview

Dr. Stephan Kowalyk, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital and Uniontown Hospital.



Dr. Kowalyk works at Endocrinology Specialists in Greensburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Ketoacidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.