Dr. Stephan Forstot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forstot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephan Forstot, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephan Forstot, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital and Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Forstot works at
Locations
-
1
Corneal Consultants of Colorado1501 W Mineral Ave Ste 100, Littleton, CO 80120 Directions (303) 730-0404
Hospital Affiliations
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Forstot?
Dr Forstot saw me within 2 hours of request for an emergency appt. He was very professional and kind and very quickly diagnosed my condition. Communicated clearly and concisely. I trusted his expertise immediately. He explained my diagnosis and outlined his treatment plan for my recovery. All went well. I recommend both Dr Forstot and CO EYE Cconsultants.
About Dr. Stephan Forstot, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1881687432
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Forstot has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Forstot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Forstot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Forstot works at
Dr. Forstot has seen patients for Keratoconus, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Forstot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Forstot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forstot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forstot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forstot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.