Dr. Stephan Finical, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephan Finical, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Finical works at
Locations
Charlotte Plastic Surgery2215 RANDOLPH RD, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 372-6846
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Finical is am exceptional and very knowledgeable plastic surgeon. I would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Stephan Finical, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finical has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finical accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finical has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Finical. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finical.
