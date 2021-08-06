See All General Surgeons in New Hartford, NY
Dr. Stephan Barrientos, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Stephan Barrientos, MD

General Surgery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Stephan Barrientos, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with MVHS St. Luke's Campus.

Dr. Barrientos works at Slocum-Dickson Medical Group PLLC in New Hartford, NY with other offices in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Slocum-Dickson Medical Group PLLC
    1729 Burrstone Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 798-1500
    Monday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Limited To Official University Duties On
    983335 NEBRASKA MEDICAL CTR, Omaha, NE 68198 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 559-4017

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MVHS St. Luke's Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds
Breast Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Craniofacial Disorders Chevron Icon
Craniofacial Tumors Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Syndactyly Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Barrientos?

    Aug 06, 2021
    Outstanding! Dr. Stephan Barrientos is an insightful professional as well as a great listener. He was honest about what I might experience, but did not refuse my interest in remaining awake during the procedure. His wealth of knowledge makes it easy to trust his expertise. It was a smooth experience, and I am please with the outcome. Although it is only two days later, my shoulder already feels much better. I am confident that everything was removed, and he let me see what came out--- which was pretty cool. Also, he never complained when I talked with the nurse the entire time to stay calm. Ha! Surgery could be traumatizing, but this was simply fascinating and efficient. As an added bonus, I feel like I have many new friends from this experience. Thank you!
    Jess Essary, PhD — Aug 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephan Barrientos, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stephan Barrientos, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Barrientos to family and friends

    Dr. Barrientos' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Barrientos

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stephan Barrientos, MD.

    About Dr. Stephan Barrientos, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942437397
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Craniofacial Center Med City Dallas Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Nebraska- Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Rochester, School Of Medicine and Dentistry
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephan Barrientos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrientos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barrientos has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barrientos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrientos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrientos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrientos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrientos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Stephan Barrientos, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.