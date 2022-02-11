Dr. Stephan Babirak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Babirak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephan Babirak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephan Babirak, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Mainegeneral Medical Center and Southern Maine Health Care.
Dr. Babirak works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Metabolic Leader LLC71 US Route 1 Ste J, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 621-9321Monday6:30am - 6:00pmTuesday6:30am - 6:00pmWednesday6:30am - 5:00pmThursday6:30am - 6:00pmFriday6:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mainegeneral Medical Center
- Southern Maine Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Babirak?
I have had a thyroid problem since 1997. Often doctors will just raise of lower my meds without talking to me. Dr Babirak listens and explains the why of what is happening to my body. He spent an hour with me. I am very happy with the care I receive under him.
About Dr. Stephan Babirak, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1689619884
Education & Certifications
- University Wa
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Babirak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Babirak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Babirak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Babirak works at
Dr. Babirak has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Lipoprotein Disorders and Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Babirak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Babirak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babirak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Babirak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Babirak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.