Dr. Stephan Alkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephan Alkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephan Alkins, MD is a Pulmonologist in Manlius, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.
Dr. Alkins works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Internist Assoc- Manlius4500 Pewter Ln Bldg 1, Manlius, NY 13104 Directions (315) 682-6600
-
2
Crouse Medical Practice-Syracuse739 Irving Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 479-5070
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alkins?
I’ve been seeing him for a year and find him knowledgable, personable, a very good listener, and explains everything thoroughly. I’m so so happy to now have a pulmonologist who cares, works with me, and is very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Stephan Alkins, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1417954934
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alkins accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alkins works at
Dr. Alkins has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Alkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.