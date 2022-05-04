Dr. Stepanida Freeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stepanida Freeman, MD
Dr. Stepanida Freeman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from State Medicine & Pharmacy University Nicolae Testemitanu and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Empowered OBGYN3039 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 110, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 910-2700
Chandler2055 W Frye Rd Ste 9, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 821-3600
Maricopa Office21300 N John Wayne Pkwy Ste 121, Maricopa, AZ 85139 Directions (480) 917-6480
MomDoc Women for Women3530 S Val Vista Dr Ste 203, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 917-6480
Queen Creek Office37100 N Gantzel Rd Ste 106, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140 Directions (480) 917-6480
MomDoc Women for Women5656 S Power Rd Ste 137, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Directions (480) 917-6480Friday7:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
Mesa Office10238 E Hampton Ave Ste 507, Mesa, AZ 85209 Directions (480) 917-6480
For Women OBGYN861 Coronado Center Dr Ste 131, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (725) 777-0414
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Admar
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona Medical Network
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Every visit since my 10week of pregnancy, Dr. Freeman, has been very caring. Until the day i gave birth to my son..
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English, German
- 1043502446
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Republican Maternity Hospial
- State Medicine & Pharmacy University Nicolae Testemitanu
Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freeman has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Freeman speaks German.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.