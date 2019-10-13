Overview

Dr. Sten Kramer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Kramer works at Kramer Orthopedics in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Degenerative Disc Disease and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.