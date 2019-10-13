Dr. Sten Kramer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kramer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sten Kramer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sten Kramer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Kramer works at
Locations
Kramer Orthopedics1401 Avocado Ave Ste 307, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 720-1944Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 11:30amWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Newport Coast Surgery Center Lp1441 Avocado Ave Ste 103, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 718-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I can't say enough about Dr. Sten Kramer and his Physician Assistant, Robin Ray. Kramer Orthopedics came highly recommended to me for care related to my sci. I've been treating with this office for almost 2 years and I'm confident they have my best interest at heart. At every appointment I have been greeted with kindness, compassion and professionalism. Unfortunately, life hasn't been very easy with my diagnosis, but I appreciate the knowledge and resources that Dr. Kramer and Robin have provided me. I will forever be grateful for the endless amounts of time they have spent on making my life easier. I honestly don't know what I would do without this office!
About Dr. Sten Kramer, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
