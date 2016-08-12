Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stella Yu, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Visayas / Gullas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Healthtexas Medical Group of San Antonio2961 Mossrock, San Antonio, TX 78230 Directions (210) 581-7009
San Antonio Office8542 WURZBACH RD, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 225-4511
Netcare Pharmacy6428 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX 78238 Directions (210) 520-4455
Health Texas Helotes Clinic11820 Bandera Rd Ste 102, Helotes, TX 78023 Directions (210) 477-7180
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been a patient of Dr. Yu for over 10 years and she has always demonstrated the utmost professionalism and medical skill. The most recent example was when she overrode the ER physician's order to discharge me with pain medication. I actually had a life threatening condition - gangrenous gallbladder - which was (according to the surgeon that removed it) caught barely in time. I believe that I owe her my life.
- Geriatric Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1912973694
- Mercy Hospital Moses Taylor Hospital Temple University
- Scranton-Temple U
- University Of Visayas / Gullas College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
