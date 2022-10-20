Dr. Stella Quiason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quiason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stella Quiason, MD
Overview
Dr. Stella Quiason, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Olathe, KS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Olathe Medical Center.
Dr. Quiason works at
Locations
Olathe Medical Center20333 W 151st St, Olathe, KS 66061 Directions (913) 355-3898
G.i. Specialists P.A.20375 W 151st St Ste 350, Olathe, KS 66061 Directions (913) 393-9898
Hospital Affiliations
- Olathe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Quiason has been my gastroenterologist for many years and I always return to her if needed. She is very caring and proactive in seeking answers to issues.
About Dr. Stella Quiason, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1770500795
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Quiason has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quiason on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
