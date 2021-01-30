Overview

Dr. Stella Luo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pottsville, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Luo works at Progressive Vision Institute in Pottsville, PA with other offices in Allentown, PA, Bala Cynwyd, PA and Easton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, Glaucoma and Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.