Overview

Dr. Stella Ling, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Belpre, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital and Marietta Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ling works at Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy in Belpre, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.