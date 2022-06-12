See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Rego Park, NY
Dr. Stella Ilyayeva, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Dr. Stella Ilyayeva, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Alma Ata State Med Inst and is affiliated with Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.

Dr. Ilyayeva works at Atlantic Endocrinology And Diabetes Center in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Vitamin B Deficiency and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Stella Ilyayeva Physician PC
    9725 63rd Dr Fl 1, Rego Park, NY 11374 (718) 275-2900

  • Wyckoff Heights Medical Center

Vitamin D Deficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
Lipid Disorders
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Jun 12, 2022
    i know there are long time of waiting time and i change a few doctors but came back because she is one of the best
    orie, tulsie — Jun 12, 2022
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Polish and Russian
    • 1619082625
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    • Alma Ata State Med Inst
    Dr. Stella Ilyayeva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ilyayeva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ilyayeva has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ilyayeva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ilyayeva works at Atlantic Endocrinology And Diabetes Center in Rego Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ilyayeva’s profile.

    Dr. Ilyayeva has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Vitamin B Deficiency and Lipid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ilyayeva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Ilyayeva. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ilyayeva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ilyayeva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ilyayeva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

