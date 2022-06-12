Overview

Dr. Stella Ilyayeva, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Alma Ata State Med Inst and is affiliated with Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Ilyayeva works at Atlantic Endocrinology And Diabetes Center in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Vitamin B Deficiency and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.