Dr. Stella Huang, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stella Huang, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital and Northbay Medical Center.

Dr. Huang works at NorthBay Health Women's Services in Fairfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes and Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    NorthBay Health Women's Services - Fairfield
    1860 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 300, Fairfield, CA 94533 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    NorthBay Health Women's Services - Green Valley
    4520 Business Center Dr Ste 200, Fairfield, CA 94534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
  • Northbay Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gestational Diabetes
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Gestational Diabetes
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Sep 01, 2022
I had surgery and she very diligently explained the procedure so that on the day of surgery I was completely comfortable.
Sep 01, 2022
About Dr. Stella Huang, DO

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Years of Experience
  • 14 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1760610273
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Stella Huang, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Huang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Huang works at NorthBay Health Women's Services in Fairfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Huang’s profile.

Dr. Huang has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes and Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

