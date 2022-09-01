Dr. Stella Huang, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stella Huang, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stella Huang, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital and Northbay Medical Center.
Dr. Huang works at
Locations
1
NorthBay Health Women's Services - Fairfield1860 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 300, Fairfield, CA 94533 Directions
2
NorthBay Health Women's Services - Green Valley4520 Business Center Dr Ste 200, Fairfield, CA 94534 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
- Northbay Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huang?
I had surgery and she very diligently explained the procedure so that on the day of surgery I was completely comfortable.
About Dr. Stella Huang, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes and Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.