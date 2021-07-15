See All Radiation Oncologists in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Stella Hetelekidis, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stella Hetelekidis, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.

Dr. Hetelekidis works at Inova Medical Group-General Surgery in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Alexandria, VA, Falls Church, VA, Woodbridge, VA, Leesburg, VA and Montross, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Inova Schar Cancer Institute
    8081 Innovation Park Dr, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 391-4250
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Radiation Oncology Department
    4320 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA 22304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 504-7900
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
    3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 1, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 391-4250
  4. 4
    Radiation Oncology Associates
    3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 776-3731
  5. 5
    Radiation Oncology Associates PC
    2280 Opitz Blvd Ste 120, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 670-3349
  6. 6
    Radiation Oncology Associates PC
    44035 Riverside Pkwy Ste 100, Leesburg, VA 20176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 858-8850
  7. 7
    Radiation Oncology Specialists of Central Virginia
    15394 Kings Hwy, Montross, VA 22520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 374-3200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Gynecologic Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Brain Radiation Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neurofibrosarcoma Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 15, 2021
    Dr. Hetelekidis is very professional. Her many years of knowledgeable experience lends itself well into being able to communicate effectively with her patients instilling confidence in having a solid and trusted plan of action. I hadn't seen a MD for 29+ years, and she exceeded my expectations and helped relieve my anxiety. She is thorough, candid and shares much information that helps one to feel they are in good and very capable medical specialist hands. She is patient, caring and exceptional.
    Ctrwriter — Jul 15, 2021
    About Dr. Stella Hetelekidis, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    NPI Number
    • 1467416693
    Education & Certifications

    • Joint Center For Radiation Therapy/ Harvard Med School
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Med Center/harvard Med School
    Medical Education
    • University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
    Undergraduate School
    • MIT
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stella Hetelekidis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hetelekidis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hetelekidis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hetelekidis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hetelekidis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hetelekidis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hetelekidis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hetelekidis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

