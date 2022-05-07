Dr. Stella Douros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Douros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stella Douros, MD
Overview
Dr. Stella Douros, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital.
Locations
Brooklyn Office7501 6th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 238-2336
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is excellent and her experience is incredible and her staff is great and her office is immaculate and very respectful and she listens to the patients concerns and her equipment is up to date and very well kept and clean and sterilizes everything after every use and her secretary is very good at her job and very respectful thanks for all your help
About Dr. Stella Douros, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Greek
Education & Certifications
- Joslin Diab Ctr/Harvard Med School
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
