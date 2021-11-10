Dr. Stella Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stella Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Stella Cohen, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Encino, CA.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
-
1
Encino - Primary & Specialty Care15503 Ventura Blvd Ste 340, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 461-8148
-
2
Ucla Entertainment Ind Medgrp5767 W Century Blvd Ste 400, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (818) 461-8148
-
3
University of California Los Angeles757 Westwood Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-9111
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
Dr. Cohen's care is part of the reason I'm alive. She was my doctor when I was in the hospital with bilateral Covid pneumonia, a collapsed lung, and pneumomediastinim. Until she took control of my case, I feel like doctors were just waiting to see what happened; beyond giving me the Remdesivir, there wasn't much of a plan. Once Dr Cohen started managing my case, things were much more defined and I was able to make it out of the hospital. She cares and is a straight talker. If you can't handle a doctor who is direct with you, then you may want to go with someone else but she's highly skilled, still has curiosity and engages with her patients. That's all I could ask for.
About Dr. Stella Cohen, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1225314818
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.