Dr. Stella Chow, MD
Dr. Stella Chow, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Peabody, MA. They completed their fellowship with Lahey Clinic Hospital
Lahey Medical Center Peabody1 Essex Center Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 538-4750
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Chow has given me two colonoscopies so far that I took without anesthesia. My friends and family have trouble believing me, but when Dr. Chow does my colonoscopy, I don't need anesthesia because she is so gentle and such an expert! She makes having a colonoscopy a joy instead of something to be feared. In addition, when I am not sedated I can enjoy the educational spectacle of viewing my insides. I cannot recommend Dr. Chow highly enough!
- Gastroenterology
- English, Cantonese, Chinese and Shanghanese
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clinic Hospital
- Lahey Clinic, Gastroenterology Deaconess Hosp, Internal Medicine
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Dr. Chow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chow has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chow speaks Cantonese, Chinese and Shanghanese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chow.
