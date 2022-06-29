Dr. Stella Chiunda, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiunda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stella Chiunda, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stella Chiunda, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Dr. Chiunda works at
Locations
-
1
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chiunda?
She is extremely knowledgeable, very friendly and took the time to answer all my questions. I highly recommend Dr. Chiunda. Her staff was very friendly also.
About Dr. Stella Chiunda, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1972632875
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chiunda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chiunda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chiunda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chiunda works at
Dr. Chiunda has seen patients for Bunion, Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chiunda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiunda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiunda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chiunda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chiunda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.