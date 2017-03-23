Dr. Stella Calobrisi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calobrisi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stella Calobrisi, MD
Overview
Dr. Stella Calobrisi, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Dermatology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Calobrisi works at
Locations
The Dermatology Clinic, PA951 NW 13th St Ste 2B, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 393-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Calobrisi throughout my adolescence and she was always incredibly attentive and provided excellent treatment. She cares about and treats her patients like family. I cannot speak highly enough about the work she does.
About Dr. Stella Calobrisi, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine
- New York Medical College
- Carnegie-Mellon U
- Pediatric Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calobrisi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calobrisi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calobrisi speaks Italian, Portuguese and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Calobrisi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calobrisi.
