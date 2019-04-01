Dr. Stelios Viennas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Viennas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stelios Viennas, MD
Dr. Stelios Viennas, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They completed their residency with Ny Med College|St Vincent's Hsp and M C Ny
Dr. Viennas works at
NYU Langone Rheumatology Associates - Queens3802 31st Ave Fl 1, Astoria, NY 11103 Directions (718) 728-5951
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
thanks so much to Dr. Viennas for calling me back asap I’m feeling much better now!you’re aGREAT doctor!God bless you!
- Rheumatology
- English, Croatian and Greek
- 1508827502
- Ny Med College|St Vincent's Hsp and M C Ny
