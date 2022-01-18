Dr. Mantis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stelios Mantis, MD
Overview
Dr. Stelios Mantis, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Locations
Rush University Subspecialty Care1725 W Harrison St Ste 710, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-3034
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mantis was extremely attentive and explain or address any questions we had. My son felt very comfortable and at ease.
About Dr. Stelios Mantis, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1437314739
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
Dr. Mantis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mantis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mantis speaks Greek and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mantis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mantis.
