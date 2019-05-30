Dr. Stela Susac-Pavic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Susac-Pavic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stela Susac-Pavic, MD
Overview
Dr. Stela Susac-Pavic, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC.
Locations
HouseCalls-MD2998 W Montague Ave Ste 117, Charleston, SC 29418 Directions (843) 501-2031
Housecalls-MD8983 University Blvd Ste 104-334, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 501-2031
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stela Susac-Pavic, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Croatian
Education & Certifications
- U NC at Chapel Hill Hosps
- University of Zagrebu / Medical College
Dr. Susac-Pavic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susac-Pavic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Susac-Pavic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Susac-Pavic speaks Croatian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Susac-Pavic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Susac-Pavic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Susac-Pavic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Susac-Pavic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.