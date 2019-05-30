See All Family Doctors in Charleston, SC
Family Medicine
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Stela Susac-Pavic, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. 

Dr. Susac-Pavic works at HouseCalls-Md in Charleston, SC with other offices in North Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Locations

    HouseCalls-MD
    2998 W Montague Ave Ste 117, Charleston, SC 29418 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 501-2031
    Housecalls-MD
    8983 University Blvd Ste 104-334, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 501-2031

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MUSC Health University Medical Center
  • Trident Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ataxia
Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Ataxia
Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Accepted Insurance Carriers:
• Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 30, 2019
    Absolutely the best
    — May 30, 2019
    About Dr. Stela Susac-Pavic, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Croatian
    NPI Number
    • 1528288560
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • U NC at Chapel Hill Hosps
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Zagrebu / Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stela Susac-Pavic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Susac-Pavic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Susac-Pavic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Susac-Pavic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Susac-Pavic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Susac-Pavic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Susac-Pavic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Susac-Pavic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

