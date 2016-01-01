Overview

Dr. Steffany Shearer, DO is a Dermatologist in Raleigh, NC. They graduated from Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Shearer works at Raleigh Dermatology, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.