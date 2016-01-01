See All Dermatologists in Raleigh, NC
Dermatology
Dr. Steffany Shearer, DO is a Dermatologist in Raleigh, NC. They graduated from Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Shearer works at Raleigh Dermatology, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Raleigh Dermatology, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology
    800 Springfield Commons Dr, Raleigh, NC 27609

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Rash
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Treatment frequency



Rash Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance:
• Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Steffany Shearer, DO

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1912250499
    Education & Certifications

    Residency: Larkin Community Hospital
    Internship: University Hospitals in Richmond Heights, Ohio
    Medical Education: Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • University of Oklahoma
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steffany Shearer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shearer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shearer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shearer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shearer works at Raleigh Dermatology, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Shearer’s profile.

    Dr. Shearer has seen patients for Rash, Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shearer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shearer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shearer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shearer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shearer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

