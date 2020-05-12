Overview

Dr. Steffani Cotugno, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clifton Park, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.



Dr. Cotugno works at CapitalCare Family Practice Clifton Park, Community Care Physicians in Clifton Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.