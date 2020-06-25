Overview

Dr. Stefano Sinicropi, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with United Hospital.



Dr. Sinicropi works at Gryskiewicz Twin Cities Cosmetic Surgery in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Stillwater, MN, Apple Valley, MN and Saint Paul, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.