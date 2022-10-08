Dr. Stefano Sdringola-Maranga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sdringola-Maranga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stefano Sdringola-Maranga, MD
Overview
Dr. Stefano Sdringola-Maranga, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PERUGIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood, HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital.
Dr. Sdringola-Maranga works at
Locations
-
1
Humble18450 Highway 59 N Ste 200, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (281) 446-6656Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
VITAL Heart & Vein - Pearland Medical Plaza10907 Memorial Hermann Dr Ste 370, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (281) 741-0280Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
VITAL Heart & Vein- Texas Medical Center6400 Fannin St Ste 2210B, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 796-9696Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Cardiovascular Association18955 N Memorial Dr Ste 580, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (281) 446-6656
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Sdringola-Maranga?
I never had any signs of a heart condition until 2011 when I suffered a heart attack caused by complete blockage of my right coronary artery. Was air lifted to Memorial Hermann (down town) and a stent was put in. That's when I first met Dr. Sdringola. During his visits I realized this guy really cares about his patients and their well being. He's is easy to talk to, explains everything in a way that is understandable and takes the time to answer any of your questions. He is surrounded by a supportive staff of nurses that will handle all your insurance and pharmacy needs. I was 58 at the time of my heart attack and had no reason to be researching for a cardiologist but I will say that I am truly Blessed that he was in the ER on that day. In my opinion if your looking for an outstanding Doctor and person look no further.
About Dr. Stefano Sdringola-Maranga, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
- 1942233960
Education & Certifications
- Interventional Cardiology
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- Cabrini Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF PERUGIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- U Perugia - Liceo Scientifico
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sdringola-Maranga has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sdringola-Maranga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sdringola-Maranga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sdringola-Maranga works at
Dr. Sdringola-Maranga has seen patients for Chest Pain, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sdringola-Maranga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sdringola-Maranga speaks French, Italian and Spanish.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Sdringola-Maranga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sdringola-Maranga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sdringola-Maranga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sdringola-Maranga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.