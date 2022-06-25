Dr. Stefano Franco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stefano Franco, MD
Overview
Dr. Stefano Franco, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Rome.
Dr. Franco works at
Locations
Shifrin Medical PC98 AVENUE U, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Directions (718) 372-0500Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 1:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Franco has been dealing with my family for 20yrs now. He is the most caring and truthful doctor I ever met. I can’t believe I see some negative comments about him being rude. He’s not rude at all he’s just very brief with regular conversations that has nothing to do with health. It’s not personal it’s just because this man has so many patients waiting to see him because yes he’s an amazing doctor.Doctor Franco cares about his patients 100% he will not beat around the bush and tell you what u wanna hear, no he’s going to tell you the truth and what needs to be done. I trust Dr.Franco with my life I am so sad because soon he will retire and I will honestly cry because now I would have to do some research and find someone like him that will treat me well and someone who cares. My twin sis had a huge lump on her neck when we were 18yrs old Dr.Franco knew exactly what it was,he sent my mom and sis to the hospital immediately with his personal number. He saved her life. Thank you.
About Dr. Stefano Franco, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
- 1932189172
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn Hospital Center
- U Rome
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Franco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Franco speaks French, Italian and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Franco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franco.
