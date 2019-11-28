See All Nephrologists in Anchorage, AK
Dr. Stefano Emili, MD

Nephrology
Dr. Stefano Emili, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They completed their fellowship with MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA

Dr. Emili works at Aurora Kidney, LLC in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Aurora Kidney, LLC
    3260 Providence Dr Ste 528, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 931-5304

  • Alaska Regional Hospital
  • Central Peninsula General Hospital
  • Mat-su Regional Medical Center
  • Providence Alaska Medical Center

Gout
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Hyperkalemia
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Nov 28, 2019
    11\26\2019: I met with Dr. Emili and am very impressed with his knowledge and his ability to explain the details of my kidney condition in terms that I can understand. I wholeheartedly recommend him for anyone! I wish more doctors were like him.
    KC in Wasilla , AK — Nov 28, 2019
    About Dr. Stefano Emili, MD

    • Nephrology
    • English
    • 1558319434
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Dr. Stefano Emili, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emili is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Emili has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Emili accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Emili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Emili works at Aurora Kidney, LLC in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Dr. Emili’s profile.

    Dr. Emili has seen patients for Gout, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emili on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Emili. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emili.

