Dr. Stefano Camici, MD
Dr. Stefano Camici, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PISA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street.
Locations
Lvpg Physiatry -carbon1250 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 400, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 402-6555
Lvpg Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine-health & Wellness Center50 Moisey Dr Ste 109, Hazle Township, PA 18202 Directions (484) 884-8950
Lehigh Valley Hospital1200 S Cedar Crest Blvd, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 402-8355
Lvpg Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine1770 Bathgate Rd Ste 402, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (484) 884-8950
Rehabilitation Services-quakertown99 N West End Blvd, Quakertown, PA 18951 Directions (610) 402-6555
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
I was medevaced to Lehigh valley hospital on October 7, 2018, after a motorcycle accident. I had broken the whole left side of my face along with my ribs, left leg and shattered three vertebrae in my back. I was admitted to the ICU at around 8 pm and Doctor Camici was amazing for my family. He reassured them he would do everything he could to make sure I would be able to walk and function normally. He did my spinal surgery the next morning at 5 am. It was a 7-hour surgery and i am fused from T2 to T10. I was not able to walk in the next few days because of my leg, but, I know I would've been able to if I hadn't have broken my leg too! He was constantly reassuring to my family and then to me as soon as they took me out of the medicated coma... I was too unstable and wild to be lucid. Without a doubt, I will always be forever grateful to Doctor Camici and his team and Lehigh valley for their exquisite care. As of now, I'm about 85% back to normal. I jus hav pain in my neck and shoulders.
About Dr. Stefano Camici, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 46 years of experience
- English, French and Italian
- 1326052283
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PISA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Dr. Camici has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Camici accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Camici has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Camici has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Camici on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Camici speaks French and Italian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Camici. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camici.
