Dr. Stefano Camici, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stefano Camici, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PISA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street.

Dr. Camici works at LVPG Physiatry-1250 Cedar Crest in Allentown, PA with other offices in Hazle Township, PA, Bethlehem, PA and Quakertown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lvpg Physiatry -carbon
    1250 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 400, Allentown, PA 18103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 402-6555
  2. 2
    Lvpg Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine-health & Wellness Center
    50 Moisey Dr Ste 109, Hazle Township, PA 18202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 884-8950
  3. 3
    Lehigh Valley Hospital
    1200 S Cedar Crest Blvd, Allentown, PA 18103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 402-8355
  4. 4
    Lvpg Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine
    1770 Bathgate Rd Ste 402, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 884-8950
  5. 5
    Rehabilitation Services-quakertown
    99 N West End Blvd, Quakertown, PA 18951 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 402-6555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
  • Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc Surgery
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc Surgery

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • UPMC

    Nov 14, 2019
    I was medevaced to Lehigh valley hospital on October 7, 2018, after a motorcycle accident. I had broken the whole left side of my face along with my ribs, left leg and shattered three vertebrae in my back. I was admitted to the ICU at around 8 pm and Doctor Camici was amazing for my family. He reassured them he would do everything he could to make sure I would be able to walk and function normally. He did my spinal surgery the next morning at 5 am. It was a 7-hour surgery and i am fused from T2 to T10. I was not able to walk in the next few days because of my leg, but, I know I would've been able to if I hadn't have broken my leg too! He was constantly reassuring to my family and then to me as soon as they took me out of the medicated coma... I was too unstable and wild to be lucid. Without a doubt, I will always be forever grateful to Doctor Camici and his team and Lehigh valley for their exquisite care. As of now, I'm about 85% back to normal. I jus hav pain in my neck and shoulders.
    Ariana Henshaw 20Yrs Old at Accident Date — Nov 14, 2019
    About Dr. Stefano Camici, MD

    Neurosurgery
    46 years of experience
    English, French and Italian
    1326052283
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF PISA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
