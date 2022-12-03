Dr. Stefano Bordoli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bordoli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stefano Bordoli, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stefano Bordoli, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Hastings, MI. They graduated from FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Spectrum Health1005 W Green St Ste 100, Hastings, MI 49058 Directions
Spectrum Health5 Atkinson Dr Ste 305, Ludington, MI 49431 Directions
Holland Hospital602 Michigan Ave, Holland, MI 49423 Directions
- 4 705 Oak St Unit 10, Big Rapids, MI 49307 Directions
Spectrum Health Medical Group Rehab.2009 HOLTON RD, Muskegon, MI 49445 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 6:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
Spectrum Health Medical Group4069 Lake Dr SE Ste 315, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions
SHMG Vascular Surgery - Greenville705 S Greenville West Dr, Greenville, MI 48838 Directions
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Dr. Bordoli listen to what both I & my wife said; answered our questions; took the time necessary to both listen to us, explain options & didn't seem to be in a hurry. We're truly thankful for a physician make you feel like " a number" & hustle you out the door. He gave good, sound advice.
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1760648364
- FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
