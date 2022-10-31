Dr. Stefano Agolini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agolini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stefano Agolini, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stefano Agolini, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.
Locations
Stefano F Agolini MD4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 419, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (703) 317-4932Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Sound Physicians of Alexandria Hospital4320 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (703) 504-3000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Mclean Ambulatory Surgery7601 Lewinsville Rd Ste 440, Mc Lean, VA 22102 Directions (703) 823-4066
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He was very informative and did great job to keep me comfortable. He even called me after surgery when I was already home to check how do I feel !
About Dr. Stefano Agolini, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agolini has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agolini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agolini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Agolini has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agolini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Agolini speaks French.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Agolini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agolini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agolini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agolini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.