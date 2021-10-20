Dr. Stefanie Horne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stefanie Horne, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stefanie Horne, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Horne works at
Southwest Ohio Ent. Specialists Inc.1222 S Patterson Blvd Ste 400, Dayton, OH 45402 Directions (937) 496-2600
Dayton Childrens Hospital1 Childrens Plz, Dayton, OH 45404 Directions (937) 496-2600Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- 3 6601 Centerville Business Pkwy Ste 200, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 438-3100
Southwest Ohio ENT Specialists, Inc.9000 N Main St Ste 320, Englewood, OH 45415 Directions (937) 496-2600
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Working with Dr. Horne has been a wonderful experience… she performed a total thyroidectomy on me recently and it went beautifully. I was so scared but throughout the entire process she was kind, thorough, and attentive. She was the first surgeon I spoke to, and then the last after getting other opinions. I absolutely felt the most comfortable with her and am so glad I trusted her judgement. I would absolutely recommend Dr. Horne for anything thyroid.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1568683399
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Otolaryngology
