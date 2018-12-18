Dr. Stefanie Hatfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hatfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stefanie Hatfield, MD
Dr. Stefanie Hatfield, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ.
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic1505 Soquel Dr, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions (831) 465-5440Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
I am honestly shocked to read the negative reviews above. I have been seeing Dr. Hatfield off and on (due to moves out of state and back) for 5 years. She always remembers who I am and is very friendly. She is warm and makes me feel extremely comfortable. I was seeing her regularly when I had several abnormal paps, a LEEP and follow ups. She successfully removed all the abnormal cells during the LEEP and always made me feel taken care of.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184925075
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
Dr. Hatfield has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hatfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hatfield has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hatfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hatfield speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hatfield. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hatfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hatfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.