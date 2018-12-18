Overview

Dr. Stefanie Hatfield, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ.



Dr. Hatfield works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Santa Cruz, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

