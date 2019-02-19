Dr. Gefroh Ellison has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stefanie Gefroh Ellison, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stefanie Gefroh Ellison, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Wahpeton, ND.
Dr. Gefroh Ellison works at
Locations
-
1
Wahpeton Clinic275 11th St S, Wahpeton, ND 58075 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gefroh Ellison?
She is one of my favorite doctors. So nice and listens.
About Dr. Stefanie Gefroh Ellison, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English
- Female
- 1326072232
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gefroh Ellison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gefroh Ellison using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gefroh Ellison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gefroh Ellison works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gefroh Ellison. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gefroh Ellison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gefroh Ellison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gefroh Ellison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.