Overview

Dr. Stefanie Fry, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center, St. Luke's McCall Medical Center and St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center.



Dr. Fry works at St Lukes Idaho Cardiology Assoc in Boise, ID with other offices in Meridian, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.