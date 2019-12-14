Dr. Stefanie Fry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stefanie Fry, MD
Dr. Stefanie Fry, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center, St. Luke's McCall Medical Center and St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center.
1
Grande Ronde Hospital Inc.300 E Jefferson St Ste 101, Boise, ID 83712 Directions (208) 322-1680
2
St. Luke's Regional Medical Center190 E Bannock St, Boise, ID 83712 Directions (208) 322-1680MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
3
Boise Heart Clinic Pllc287 W Jefferson St, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 322-1680
4
St Luke's Idaho Cardiology Associates3525 E Louise Dr Ste 400, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 322-1680
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- St. Luke's McCall Medical Center
- St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Thanks for the restart The old man with the gout attack Thank you for what you do I am sure that you help a lot of people Thanks again Chuck
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1881649572
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
