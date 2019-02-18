Dr. Davidson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stefanie Davidson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stefanie Davidson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Davidson works at
Locations
1
Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia Specialty Care Center1012 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 435-1300
2
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia3401 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 590-3440Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Childrens Hospital Philadelphia101 Plainsboro Rd, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 520-1717
4
Penn Medicine Virtua Cancer Program- Voorhees200 Bowman Dr, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (267) 425-5400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My son has been staying dr. Davidson for 4 years now since he was only a couple months old. She is an amazing doctor and cares very much about her patients. There has been times after my son's surgery she has even called to check up on him because she cares. I'm so thankful that she is able to keep my son's glaucoma under control.
About Dr. Stefanie Davidson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
