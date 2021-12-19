Dr. Stefanie Bolte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bolte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stefanie Bolte, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stefanie Bolte, MD is an Urology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs, Methodist Jennie Edmundson and Myrtue Medical Center.
Locations
Adult and Pediatric Urology & Urogynecology PC10707 Pacific St Ste 101, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 397-7989
Adult Pediatric Urology & Urogynecology, PC3434 W Broadway Ste 102, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 Directions (712) 325-0014
Hospital Affiliations
- Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs
- Methodist Jennie Edmundson
- Myrtue Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I had a number of office appointments with Dr Bolte and she was always very prompt in meeting her scheduled time. She was is always very polite, and listened very well to my health concerns. She scheduled follow up tests and then performed the surgery that I needed to treat my condition. All went very well with my surgery and I am I doing excellent because of the outstanding job that she did. Dr Bolte is an excellent physician, and I trust her diagnosis and treatment one hundred percent.
About Dr. Stefanie Bolte, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
- St Louis University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bolte has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bolte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bolte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bolte works at
Dr. Bolte has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bolte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bolte speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bolte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolte.
