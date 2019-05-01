Dr. Stefanie Addington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Addington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stefanie Addington, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stefanie Addington, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.
Dr. Addington works at
Locations
Diabetes & Thyroid Center of Ft Wo7801 Oakmont Blvd Ste 101, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 263-0007
Healthtexas Provider Network - Neurosurgical Associates Llp2021 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 515, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (972) 259-3282
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr Addington, she listens to her patients and isn’t scared of T3 medications like so many are.
About Dr. Stefanie Addington, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Addington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Addington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Addington has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Addington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Addington. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Addington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Addington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Addington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.