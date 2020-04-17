Dr. Vernace has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stefania Vernace, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stefania Vernace, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Vernace works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Galloway9408 SW 87th Ave Ste 200, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 913-0666
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vernace?
Great doctor
About Dr. Stefania Vernace, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1962487843
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Smith College
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vernace accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vernace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vernace works at
Dr. Vernace has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vernace on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Vernace. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vernace.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vernace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vernace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.