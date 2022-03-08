See All General Surgeons in Blue Bell, PA
Dr. Stefania Nolano, DO

Breast Surgical Oncology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Stefania Nolano, DO is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Blue Bell, PA. They completed their fellowship with Bryn Mawr Hospital

Dr. Nolano works at Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates in Blue Bell, PA with other offices in Lansdale, PA and Willow Grove, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Abington Breast Surgical Services
    721 Arbor Way Ste 103, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Abington Breast Surgical Services
    125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 310, Lansdale, PA 19446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Abington Breast Surgical Services, Abington Jefferson Health - Willow Grove
    2701 Blair Mill Rd Ste 17, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Abington Breast Surgical Services
    3941 Commerce Ave, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Breast Cancer
Mastectomy
Excision of Breast Tumor
Breast Cancer
Mastectomy
Excision of Breast Tumor

Treatment frequency



Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Mar 08, 2022
I have been seeing Dr Nolano for many years. She is kind, compassionate and a good listener. I feel I am in good hands with her expertise.
Wendy — Mar 08, 2022
Photo: Dr. Stefania Nolano, DO
About Dr. Stefania Nolano, DO

  • Breast Surgical Oncology
  • English
  • 1942500020
Education & Certifications

  • Bryn Mawr Hospital
  • Mercy Suburban Hospital
  • General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Stefania Nolano, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nolano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Nolano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Nolano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nolano has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nolano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nolano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nolano.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nolano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nolano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

