Overview

Dr. Stefani Takahashi, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in La Canada, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.



Dr. Takahashi works at Keck Medicine of Usc La Canada Usc Healthcare Center in La Canada, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Hair Loss and Athlete's Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.