Dr. Stefani Takahashi, MD
Dr. Stefani Takahashi, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in La Canada, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.
Locations
Keck Medicine of Usc La Canada Usc Healthcare Center1751 Foothill Blvd Ste 2, La Canada, CA 91011 Directions (323) 442-6200
Usc Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center1441 Eastlake Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Directions (323) 865-0983
House Ear Clinic Inc.2100 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Directions (213) 413-8742
County of Los Angeles1200 N STATE ST, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Directions (323) 409-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Keck Hospital of USC
I work in the medical field and so I have seen so many doctors' bedside manner and whether they really care about their patients. Dr. Takahashi is absolutely the best doctor I have ever met. She sees my toddler's eczema. She is sweet and care about my baby. She also gives me answers and there is no uncertainty. She is the best. My son is lucky to find her. FYI, she is the forth dermatologists? I found and I am sticking with her. I followed her from Pasadena to La Canada.
About Dr. Stefani Takahashi, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Pediatric Dermatology
Dr. Takahashi has seen patients for Ringworm, Hair Loss and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Takahashi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
